1 Iranian Rial =
0.0024063965 Cape Verdean Escudos
1 CVE = 415.559 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.0024063965 Cape Verdean Escudos
1 CVE = 415.559 IRR
IRR
CVE
|1 IRR
|0.0024064 CVE
|5 IRR
|0.012032 CVE
|10 IRR
|0.024064 CVE
|25 IRR
|0.0601599 CVE
|50 IRR
|0.12032 CVE
|100 IRR
|0.24064 CVE
|500 IRR
|1.2032 CVE
|1,000 IRR
|2.4064 CVE
|5,000 IRR
|12.032 CVE
|10,000 IRR
|24.064 CVE
1 IRR = 0 CVE
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0024545
|0.0024804
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0023861
|0.0023861
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0024289
|0.0024361
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cape Verdean Escudo exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verdean Escudos is CVE. The currency symbol is $.More Cape Verdean Escudo info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings