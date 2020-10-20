1 IRR to CUP - Convert Iranian Rials to Cuban Pesos

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00056558392 Cuban Pesos

1 CUP = 1,768.08 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Cuban Peso conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:12 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Cuban Peso

irr
IRR
cup
CUP
1 IRR0.000565584 CUP
5 IRR0.00282792 CUP
10 IRR0.00565584 CUP
25 IRR0.0141396 CUP
50 IRR0.0282792 CUP
100 IRR0.0565584 CUP
500 IRR0.282792 CUP
1,000 IRR0.565584 CUP
5,000 IRR2.82792 CUP
10,000 IRR5.65584 CUP

Convert Cuban Peso to Iranian Rial

cup
CUP
irr
IRR
1 CUP1,768.08 IRR
5 CUP8,840.42 IRR
10 CUP17,680.8 IRR
25 CUP44,202.1 IRR
50 CUP88,404.2 IRR
100 CUP176,808 IRR
500 CUP884,042 IRR
1,000 CUP1,768,080 IRR
5,000 CUP8,840,420 IRR
10,000 CUP17,680,800 IRR

IRR to CUP Chart

1 IRR = 0 CUP

1 Iranian Rial to Cuban Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000572540.00057503
Low
0.000564740.00056456
Average
0.000568030.00057018
Volatility
0.32%0.46%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

cup

CUP - Cuban Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Peso exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Pesos is CUP. The currency symbol is ₱.

