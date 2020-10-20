1 Iranian Rial =
0.012437635 Costa Rican Colones
1 CRC = 80.4011 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
CRC
|1 IRR
|0.0124376 CRC
|5 IRR
|0.0621882 CRC
|10 IRR
|0.124376 CRC
|25 IRR
|0.310941 CRC
|50 IRR
|0.621882 CRC
|100 IRR
|1.24376 CRC
|500 IRR
|6.21882 CRC
|1,000 IRR
|12.4376 CRC
|5,000 IRR
|62.1882 CRC
|10,000 IRR
|124.376 CRC
1 IRR = 0 CRC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.012618
|0.012618
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.012252
|0.011865
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.012434
|0.012220
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.94%
|0.84%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Costa Rican Colon exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rican Colones is CRC. The currency symbol is ₡.More Costa Rican Colon info
