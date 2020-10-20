1 Iranian Rial =
0.00017180517 Chinese Yuan Renminbi
1 CNY = 5,820.55 IRR
IRR
CNY
|1 IRR
|0.000171805 CNY
|5 IRR
|0.000859026 CNY
|10 IRR
|0.00171805 CNY
|25 IRR
|0.00429513 CNY
|50 IRR
|0.00859026 CNY
|100 IRR
|0.0171805 CNY
|500 IRR
|0.0859026 CNY
|1,000 IRR
|0.171805 CNY
|5,000 IRR
|0.859026 CNY
|10,000 IRR
|1.71805 CNY
1 IRR = 0 CNY
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017302
|0.00017336
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017033
|0.00017025
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00017192
|0.00017224
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi exchange rate is the CNY to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi is CNY. The currency symbol is ¥.More Chinese Yuan Renminbi info
