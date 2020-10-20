1 IRR to CNH - Convert Iranian Rials to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00017191173 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

1 CNH = 5,816.94 IRR

Iranian Rial to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:18 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

irr
IRR
cnh
CNH
1 IRR0.000171912 CNH
5 IRR0.000859559 CNH
10 IRR0.00171912 CNH
25 IRR0.00429779 CNH
50 IRR0.00859559 CNH
100 IRR0.0171912 CNH
500 IRR0.0859559 CNH
1,000 IRR0.171912 CNH
5,000 IRR0.859559 CNH
10,000 IRR1.71912 CNH

Convert Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore to Iranian Rial

cnh
CNH
irr
IRR
1 CNH5,816.94 IRR
5 CNH29,084.7 IRR
10 CNH58,169.4 IRR
25 CNH145,423 IRR
50 CNH290,847 IRR
100 CNH581,694 IRR
500 CNH2,908,470 IRR
1,000 CNH5,816,940 IRR
5,000 CNH29,084,700 IRR
10,000 CNH58,169,400 IRR

IRR to CNH Chart

1 IRR = 0 CNH

1 Iranian Rial to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000173770.00017378
Low
0.000170780.00017005
Average
0.000172410.00017257
Volatility
0.31%0.52%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

cnh

CNH - Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore exchange rate is the CNH to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore is CNH. The currency symbol is ¥.

