1 IRR to CDF - Convert Iranian Rials to Congolese Francs

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.066900532 Congolese Francs

1 CDF = 14.9476 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Congolese Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:18 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Congolese Franc

irr
IRR
cdf
CDF
1 IRR0.0669005 CDF
5 IRR0.334503 CDF
10 IRR0.669005 CDF
25 IRR1.67251 CDF
50 IRR3.34503 CDF
100 IRR6.69005 CDF
500 IRR33.4503 CDF
1,000 IRR66.9005 CDF
5,000 IRR334.503 CDF
10,000 IRR669.005 CDF

Convert Congolese Franc to Iranian Rial

cdf
CDF
irr
IRR
1 CDF14.9476 IRR
5 CDF74.7378 IRR
10 CDF149.476 IRR
25 CDF373.689 IRR
50 CDF747.378 IRR
100 CDF1,494.76 IRR
500 CDF7,473.78 IRR
1,000 CDF14,947.6 IRR
5,000 CDF74,737.8 IRR
10,000 CDF149,476 IRR

IRR to CDF Chart

1 IRR = 0 CDF

1 Iranian Rial to Congolese Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0677780.067778
Low
0.0657790.065624
Average
0.0670650.066688
Volatility
0.44%0.62%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

cdf

CDF - Congolese Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Congolese Franc exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congolese Francs is CDF. The currency symbol is FC.

