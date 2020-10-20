1 Iranian Rial =
0.066900532 Congolese Francs
1 CDF = 14.9476 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
CDF
|1 IRR
|0.0669005 CDF
|5 IRR
|0.334503 CDF
|10 IRR
|0.669005 CDF
|25 IRR
|1.67251 CDF
|50 IRR
|3.34503 CDF
|100 IRR
|6.69005 CDF
|500 IRR
|33.4503 CDF
|1,000 IRR
|66.9005 CDF
|5,000 IRR
|334.503 CDF
|10,000 IRR
|669.005 CDF
1 IRR = 0 CDF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.067778
|0.067778
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.065779
|0.065624
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.067065
|0.066688
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.44%
|0.62%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Congolese Franc exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congolese Francs is CDF. The currency symbol is FC.More Congolese Franc info
