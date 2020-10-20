1 IRR to BTN - Convert Iranian Rials to Bhutanese Ngultrums

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0019665414 Bhutanese Ngultrums

1 BTN = 508.507 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Bhutanese Ngultrum conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:17 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Bhutanese Ngultrum

irr
IRR
btn
BTN
1 IRR0.00196654 BTN
5 IRR0.00983271 BTN
10 IRR0.0196654 BTN
25 IRR0.0491635 BTN
50 IRR0.0983271 BTN
100 IRR0.196654 BTN
500 IRR0.983271 BTN
1,000 IRR1.96654 BTN
5,000 IRR9.83271 BTN
10,000 IRR19.6654 BTN

Convert Bhutanese Ngultrum to Iranian Rial

btn
BTN
irr
IRR
1 BTN508.507 IRR
5 BTN2,542.53 IRR
10 BTN5,085.07 IRR
25 BTN12,712.7 IRR
50 BTN25,425.3 IRR
100 BTN50,850.7 IRR
500 BTN254,253 IRR
1,000 BTN508,507 IRR
5,000 BTN2,542,530 IRR
10,000 BTN5,085,070 IRR

IRR to BTN Chart

1 IRR = 0 BTN

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Bhutanese Ngultrum stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00198970.0020009
Low
0.00196120.0019599
Average
0.00197800.0019839
Volatility
0.38%0.51%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

btn

BTN - Bhutanese Ngultrum

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bhutanese Ngultrum exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutanese Ngultrums is BTN. The currency symbol is Nu..

