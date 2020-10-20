1 IRR to BIF - Convert Iranian Rials to Burundian Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.067712086 Burundian Francs

1 BIF = 14.7684 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Burundian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:17 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Burundian Franc

irr
IRR
bif
BIF
1 IRR0.0677121 BIF
5 IRR0.33856 BIF
10 IRR0.677121 BIF
25 IRR1.6928 BIF
50 IRR3.3856 BIF
100 IRR6.77121 BIF
500 IRR33.856 BIF
1,000 IRR67.7121 BIF
5,000 IRR338.56 BIF
10,000 IRR677.121 BIF

Convert Burundian Franc to Iranian Rial

bif
BIF
irr
IRR
1 BIF14.7684 IRR
5 BIF73.8421 IRR
10 BIF147.684 IRR
25 BIF369.21 IRR
50 BIF738.421 IRR
100 BIF1,476.84 IRR
500 BIF7,384.21 IRR
1,000 BIF14,768.4 IRR
5,000 BIF73,842.1 IRR
10,000 BIF147,684 IRR

IRR to BIF Chart

1 IRR = 0 BIF

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Burundian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0684620.068813
Low
0.0675930.067378
Average
0.0681400.068282
Volatility
0.36%0.50%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
bif

BIF - Burundian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burundian Franc exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundian Francs is BIF. The currency symbol is FBu.

More Burundian Franc info

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings