1 Iranian Rial =
0.00088228304 Belgian Francs
1 BEF = 1,133.42 IRR
BEF replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.00088228304 Belgian Francs
1 BEF = 1,133.42 IRR
BEF replaced by EUR
IRR
BEF
|1 IRR
|0.000882283 BEF
|5 IRR
|0.00441142 BEF
|10 IRR
|0.00882283 BEF
|25 IRR
|0.0220571 BEF
|50 IRR
|0.0441142 BEF
|100 IRR
|0.0882283 BEF
|500 IRR
|0.441142 BEF
|1,000 IRR
|0.882283 BEF
|5,000 IRR
|4.41142 BEF
|10,000 IRR
|8.82283 BEF
1 IRR = 0 BEF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000022259
|0.000022494
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000021639
|0.000021639
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000022027
|0.000022092
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belgian Franc exchange rate is the BEF to USD rate. The currency code for Belgian Francs is BEF.
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings