1 IRR to BDT - Convert Iranian Rials to Bangladeshi Takas

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0027925062 Bangladeshi Takas

1 BDT = 358.101 IRR

Iranian Rial to Bangladeshi Taka conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:25 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Bangladeshi Taka

1 IRR0.00279251 BDT
5 IRR0.0139625 BDT
10 IRR0.0279251 BDT
25 IRR0.0698127 BDT
50 IRR0.139625 BDT
100 IRR0.279251 BDT
500 IRR1.39625 BDT
1,000 IRR2.79251 BDT
5,000 IRR13.9625 BDT
10,000 IRR27.9251 BDT

Convert Bangladeshi Taka to Iranian Rial

1 BDT358.101 IRR
5 BDT1,790.51 IRR
10 BDT3,581.01 IRR
25 BDT8,952.53 IRR
50 BDT17,905.1 IRR
100 BDT35,810.1 IRR
500 BDT179,051 IRR
1,000 BDT358,101 IRR
5,000 BDT1,790,510 IRR
10,000 BDT3,581,010 IRR

IRR to BDT Chart

1 IRR = 0 BDT

1 Iranian Rial to Bangladeshi Taka stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00280000.0028086
Low
0.00276080.0025848
Average
0.00278420.0027201
Volatility
0.36%0.75%

Currency Information

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

BDT - Bangladeshi Taka

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bangladeshi Taka exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladeshi Takas is BDT. The currency symbol is ৳.

