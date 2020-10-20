1 Iranian Rial =
0.000047152222 Barbadian or Bajan Dollars
1 BBD = 21,207.9 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
BBD
|1 IRR
|0.0000471522 BBD
|5 IRR
|0.000235761 BBD
|10 IRR
|0.000471522 BBD
|25 IRR
|0.00117881 BBD
|50 IRR
|0.00235761 BBD
|100 IRR
|0.00471522 BBD
|500 IRR
|0.0235761 BBD
|1,000 IRR
|0.0471522 BBD
|5,000 IRR
|0.235761 BBD
|10,000 IRR
|0.471522 BBD
1 IRR = 0 BBD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000047616
|0.000047926
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000047043
|0.000047043
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000047389
|0.000047566
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Barbadian or Bajan Dollar exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbadian or Bajan Dollars is BBD. The currency symbol is $.More Barbadian or Bajan Dollar info
