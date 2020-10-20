1 IRR to BAM - Convert Iranian Rials to Bosnian Convertible Marks

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000042787163 Bosnian Convertible Marks

1 BAM = 23,371.5 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Bosnian Convertible Mark conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 18:49 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Bosnian Convertible Mark

irr
IRR
bam
BAM
1 IRR0.0000427872 BAM
5 IRR0.000213936 BAM
10 IRR0.000427872 BAM
25 IRR0.00106968 BAM
50 IRR0.00213936 BAM
100 IRR0.00427872 BAM
500 IRR0.0213936 BAM
1,000 IRR0.0427872 BAM
5,000 IRR0.213936 BAM
10,000 IRR0.427872 BAM

Convert Bosnian Convertible Mark to Iranian Rial

bam
BAM
irr
IRR
1 BAM23,371.5 IRR
5 BAM116,857 IRR
10 BAM233,715 IRR
25 BAM584,287 IRR
50 BAM1,168,570 IRR
100 BAM2,337,150 IRR
500 BAM11,685,700 IRR
1,000 BAM23,371,500 IRR
5,000 BAM116,857,000 IRR
10,000 BAM233,715,000 IRR

IRR to BAM Chart

1 IRR = 0 BAM

1 Iranian Rial to Bosnian Convertible Mark stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000435340.000043995
Low
0.0000423220.000042322
Average
0.0000430800.000043208
Volatility
0.42%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

bam

BAM - Bosnian Convertible Mark

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bosnian Convertible Mark exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnian Convertible Marks is BAM. The currency symbol is KM.

