1 Iranian Rial =
0.2005847 Azerbaijani Manats
1 AZM = 4.98543 IRR
AZM replaced by AZN
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.2005847 Azerbaijani Manats
1 AZM = 4.98543 IRR
AZM replaced by AZN
IRR
AZM
|1 IRR
|0.200585 AZM
|5 IRR
|1.00292 AZM
|10 IRR
|2.00585 AZM
|25 IRR
|5.01462 AZM
|50 IRR
|10.0292 AZM
|100 IRR
|20.0585 AZM
|500 IRR
|100.292 AZM
|1,000 IRR
|200.585 AZM
|5,000 IRR
|1,002.92 AZM
|10,000 IRR
|2,005.85 AZM
1 IRR = 0 AZM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000040475
|0.000040766
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000039999
|0.000039999
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000040289
|0.000040445
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijani Manat exchange rate is the AZM to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijani Manats is AZM.
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings