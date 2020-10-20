1 IRR to AZM - Convert Iranian Rials to Azerbaijani Manats

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.2005847 Azerbaijani Manats

1 AZM = 4.98543 IRR

AZM replaced by AZN

Iranian Rial to Azerbaijani Manat conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:49 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Azerbaijani Manat

irr
IRR
azm
AZM
1 IRR0.200585 AZM
5 IRR1.00292 AZM
10 IRR2.00585 AZM
25 IRR5.01462 AZM
50 IRR10.0292 AZM
100 IRR20.0585 AZM
500 IRR100.292 AZM
1,000 IRR200.585 AZM
5,000 IRR1,002.92 AZM
10,000 IRR2,005.85 AZM

Convert Azerbaijani Manat to Iranian Rial

azm
AZM
irr
IRR
1 AZM4.98543 IRR
5 AZM24.9271 IRR
10 AZM49.8543 IRR
25 AZM124.636 IRR
50 AZM249.271 IRR
100 AZM498.543 IRR
500 AZM2,492.71 IRR
1,000 AZM4,985.43 IRR
5,000 AZM24,927.1 IRR
10,000 AZM49,854.3 IRR

IRR to AZM Chart

1 IRR = 0 AZM

1 Iranian Rial to Azerbaijani Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000404750.000040766
Low
0.0000399990.000039999
Average
0.0000402890.000040445
Volatility
0.34%0.47%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

azm

AZM - Azerbaijani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijani Manat exchange rate is the AZM to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijani Manats is AZM.

