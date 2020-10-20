1 IRR to ATS - Convert Iranian Rials to Austrian Schillings

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00030095462 Austrian Schillings

1 ATS = 3,322.76 IRR

ATS replaced by EUR

Iranian Rial to Austrian Schilling conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:49 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Austrian Schilling

irr
IRR
ats
ATS
1 IRR0.000300955 ATS
5 IRR0.00150477 ATS
10 IRR0.00300955 ATS
25 IRR0.00752387 ATS
50 IRR0.0150477 ATS
100 IRR0.0300955 ATS
500 IRR0.150477 ATS
1,000 IRR0.300955 ATS
5,000 IRR1.50477 ATS
10,000 IRR3.00955 ATS

Convert Austrian Schilling to Iranian Rial

ats
ATS
irr
IRR
1 ATS3,322.76 IRR
5 ATS16,613.8 IRR
10 ATS33,227.6 IRR
25 ATS83,069 IRR
50 ATS166,138 IRR
100 ATS332,276 IRR
500 ATS1,661,380 IRR
1,000 ATS3,322,760 IRR
5,000 ATS16,613,800 IRR
10,000 ATS33,227,600 IRR

IRR to ATS Chart

1 IRR = 0 ATS

1 Iranian Rial to Austrian Schilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000222590.000022494
Low
0.0000216390.000021639
Average
0.0000220270.000022092
Volatility
0.42%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ats

ATS - Austrian Schilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Austrian Schilling exchange rate is the ATS to USD rate. The currency code for Austrian Schillings is ATS.

