1 IRR to ALL - Convert Iranian Rials to Albanian Leke

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0021940317 Albanian Leke

1 ALL = 455.782 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Albanian Lek conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 20:23 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Albanian Lek

irr
IRR
all
ALL
1 IRR0.00219403 ALL
5 IRR0.0109702 ALL
10 IRR0.0219403 ALL
25 IRR0.0548508 ALL
50 IRR0.109702 ALL
100 IRR0.219403 ALL
500 IRR1.09702 ALL
1,000 IRR2.19403 ALL
5,000 IRR10.9702 ALL
10,000 IRR21.9403 ALL

Convert Albanian Lek to Iranian Rial

all
ALL
irr
IRR
1 ALL455.782 IRR
5 ALL2,278.91 IRR
10 ALL4,557.82 IRR
25 ALL11,394.5 IRR
50 ALL22,789.1 IRR
100 ALL45,578.2 IRR
500 ALL227,891 IRR
1,000 ALL455,782 IRR
5,000 ALL2,278,910 IRR
10,000 ALL4,557,820 IRR

IRR to ALL Chart

1 IRR = 0 ALL

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Albanian Lek stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00223500.0022751
Low
0.00217350.0021735
Average
0.00220970.0022249
Volatility
0.40%0.61%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
all

ALL - Albanian Lek

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Albanian Lek exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albanian Leke is ALL. The currency symbol is L.

More Albanian Lek info

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings