1 Iranian Rial =
0.0021940317 Albanian Leke
1 ALL = 455.782 IRR
IRR
ALL
|1 IRR
|0.00219403 ALL
|5 IRR
|0.0109702 ALL
|10 IRR
|0.0219403 ALL
|25 IRR
|0.0548508 ALL
|50 IRR
|0.109702 ALL
|100 IRR
|0.219403 ALL
|500 IRR
|1.09702 ALL
|1,000 IRR
|2.19403 ALL
|5,000 IRR
|10.9702 ALL
|10,000 IRR
|21.9403 ALL
1 IRR = 0 ALL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0022350
|0.0022751
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0021735
|0.0021735
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0022097
|0.0022249
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.40%
|0.61%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Albanian Lek exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albanian Leke is ALL. The currency symbol is L.More Albanian Lek info
