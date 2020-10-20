1 Iranian Rial =
0.0016835773 Afghan Afghanis
1 AFN = 593.973 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
AFN
|1 IRR
|0.00168358 AFN
|5 IRR
|0.00841789 AFN
|10 IRR
|0.0168358 AFN
|25 IRR
|0.0420894 AFN
|50 IRR
|0.0841789 AFN
|100 IRR
|0.168358 AFN
|500 IRR
|0.841789 AFN
|1,000 IRR
|1.68358 AFN
|5,000 IRR
|8.41789 AFN
|10,000 IRR
|16.8358 AFN
1 IRR = 0 AFN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0016917
|0.0017357
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0016597
|0.0016597
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0016777
|0.0017009
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afghan Afghani exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghan Afghanis is AFN. The currency symbol is ؋.More Afghan Afghani info
