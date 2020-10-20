1 Iranian Rial =
0.000086537862 Emirati Dirhams
1 AED = 11,555.6 IRR
1 Iranian Rial =
IRR
AED
|1 IRR
|0.0000865379 AED
|5 IRR
|0.000432689 AED
|10 IRR
|0.000865379 AED
|25 IRR
|0.00216345 AED
|50 IRR
|0.00432689 AED
|100 IRR
|0.00865379 AED
|500 IRR
|0.0432689 AED
|1,000 IRR
|0.0865379 AED
|5,000 IRR
|0.432689 AED
|10,000 IRR
|0.865379 AED
1 IRR = 0 AED
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000087435
|0.000088003
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000086383
|0.000086383
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000087019
|0.000087344
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Emirati Dirham exchange rate is the AED to USD rate. The currency code for Emirati Dirhams is AED. The currency symbol is د.إ.More Emirati Dirham info
