1.00 Armenian Dram =
59.566735 Sao Tomean Dobras
1 STD = 0.0167879 AMD
STD replaced by STN
Xe Currency Converter
AMD
STD
|1 AMD
|59.5667 STD
|5 AMD
|297.834 STD
|10 AMD
|595.667 STD
|25 AMD
|1,489.17 STD
|50 AMD
|2,978.34 STD
|100 AMD
|5,956.67 STD
|500 AMD
|29,783.4 STD
|1,000 AMD
|59,566.7 STD
|5,000 AMD
|297,834 STD
|10,000 AMD
|595,667 STD
1 AMD = 0 STD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.060134
|0.060134
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.058271
|0.058125
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.059336
|0.059118
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.75%
|0.75%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STD to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STD. The currency symbol is Db.
