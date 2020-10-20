1 AMD to STD - Convert Armenian Drams to Sao Tomean Dobras

1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

59.566735 Sao Tomean Dobras

1 STD = 0.0167879 AMD

STD replaced by STN

Armenian Dram to Sao Tomean Dobra conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:42 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Sao Tomean Dobra

amd
AMD
std
STD
1 AMD59.5667 STD
5 AMD297.834 STD
10 AMD595.667 STD
25 AMD1,489.17 STD
50 AMD2,978.34 STD
100 AMD5,956.67 STD
500 AMD29,783.4 STD
1,000 AMD59,566.7 STD
5,000 AMD297,834 STD
10,000 AMD595,667 STD

Convert Sao Tomean Dobra to Armenian Dram

std
STD
amd
AMD
1 STD0.0167879 AMD
5 STD0.0839395 AMD
10 STD0.167879 AMD
25 STD0.419697 AMD
50 STD0.839395 AMD
100 STD1.67879 AMD
500 STD8.39395 AMD
1,000 STD16.7879 AMD
5,000 STD83.9395 AMD
10,000 STD167.879 AMD

AMD to STD Chart

1 AMD = 0 STD

1 Armenian Dram to Sao Tomean Dobra stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0601340.060134
Low
0.0582710.058125
Average
0.0593360.059118
Volatility
0.75%0.75%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

std

STD - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STD to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STD. The currency symbol is Db.

, ratings