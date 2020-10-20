1.00 Armenian Dram =
78.822883 Surinamese Guilders
1 SRG = 0.0126867 AMD
SRG replaced by SRD
Xe Currency Converter
1.00 Armenian Dram =
78.822883 Surinamese Guilders
1 SRG = 0.0126867 AMD
SRG replaced by SRD
AMD
SRG
|1 AMD
|78.8229 SRG
|5 AMD
|394.114 SRG
|10 AMD
|788.229 SRG
|25 AMD
|1,970.57 SRG
|50 AMD
|3,941.14 SRG
|100 AMD
|7,882.29 SRG
|500 AMD
|39,411.4 SRG
|1,000 AMD
|78,822.9 SRG
|5,000 AMD
|394,114 SRG
|10,000 AMD
|788,229 SRG
1 AMD = 0 SRG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.083595
|0.090555
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.078348
|0.078348
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.081214
|0.084690
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.78%
|2.01%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.More Armenian Dram info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Guilder exchange rate is the SRG to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Guilders is SRG.
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings