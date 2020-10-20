1 AMD to SKK - Convert Armenian Drams to Slovak Koruny

1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

0.071932238 Slovak Koruny

1 SKK = 13.9020 AMD

SKK replaced by EUR

Armenian Dram to Slovak Koruna conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:42 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Slovak Koruna

amd
AMD
skk
SKK
1 AMD0.0719322 SKK
5 AMD0.359661 SKK
10 AMD0.719322 SKK
25 AMD1.79831 SKK
50 AMD3.59661 SKK
100 AMD7.19322 SKK
500 AMD35.9661 SKK
1,000 AMD71.9322 SKK
5,000 AMD359.661 SKK
10,000 AMD719.322 SKK

Convert Slovak Koruna to Armenian Dram

skk
SKK
amd
AMD
1 SKK13.902 AMD
5 SKK69.5099 AMD
10 SKK139.02 AMD
25 SKK347.549 AMD
50 SKK695.099 AMD
100 SKK1,390.2 AMD
500 SKK6,950.99 AMD
1,000 SKK13,902 AMD
5,000 SKK69,509.9 AMD
10,000 SKK139,020 AMD

AMD to SKK Chart

1 AMD = 0 SKK

1 Armenian Dram to Slovak Koruna stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00242520.0024287
Low
0.00237600.0023685
Average
0.00240630.0023986
Volatility
0.48%0.45%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

skk

SKK - Slovak Koruna

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Slovak Koruna exchange rate is the SKK to USD rate. The currency code for Slovak Koruny is SKK.

