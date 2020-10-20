1 AMD to MTL - Convert Armenian Drams to Maltese Liri

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

0.001027119 Maltese Liri

1 MTL = 973.597 AMD

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Armenian Dram to Maltese Lira conversion Last updated Jul 9, 2024, 03:44 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Maltese Lira

amd
AMD
mtl
MTL
1 AMD0.00102712 MTL
5 AMD0.0051356 MTL
10 AMD0.0102712 MTL
25 AMD0.025678 MTL
50 AMD0.051356 MTL
100 AMD0.102712 MTL
500 AMD0.51356 MTL
1,000 AMD1.02712 MTL
5,000 AMD5.1356 MTL
10,000 AMD10.2712 MTL

Convert Maltese Lira to Armenian Dram

mtl
MTL
amd
AMD
1 MTL973.597 AMD
5 MTL4,867.98 AMD
10 MTL9,735.97 AMD
25 MTL24,339.9 AMD
50 MTL48,679.8 AMD
100 MTL97,359.7 AMD
500 MTL486,798 AMD
1,000 MTL973,597 AMD
5,000 MTL4,867,980 AMD
10,000 MTL9,735,970 AMD

AMD to MTL Chart

1 AMD = 0 MTL

View full chart

1 Armenian Dram to Maltese Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00242520.0024287
Low
0.00238430.0023685
Average
0.00240740.0023990
Volatility
0.45%0.45%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

More Armenian Dram info
mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

Popular Armenian Dram (AMD) Currency Pairings

usd

AMD to USD

eur

AMD to EUR

gbp

AMD to GBP

jpy

AMD to JPY

cad

AMD to CAD

aud

AMD to AUD

chf

AMD to CHF

cny

AMD to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings