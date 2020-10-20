1 AMD to FIM - Convert Armenian Drams to Finnish Markkaa

1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

0.01383252 Finnish Markkaa

1 FIM = 72.2934 AMD

Armenian Dram to Finnish Markka conversion Last updated Aug 29, 2024, 23:26 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Finnish Markka

AMD
FIM
1 AMD0.0138325 FIM
5 AMD0.0691626 FIM
10 AMD0.138325 FIM
25 AMD0.345813 FIM
50 AMD0.691626 FIM
100 AMD1.38325 FIM
500 AMD6.91626 FIM
1,000 AMD13.8325 FIM
5,000 AMD69.1626 FIM
10,000 AMD138.325 FIM

Convert Finnish Markka to Armenian Dram

FIM
AMD
1 FIM72.2934 AMD
5 FIM361.467 AMD
10 FIM722.934 AMD
25 FIM1,807.34 AMD
50 FIM3,614.67 AMD
100 FIM7,229.34 AMD
500 FIM36,146.7 AMD
1,000 FIM72,293.4 AMD
5,000 FIM361,467 AMD
10,000 FIM722,934 AMD

AMD to FIM Chart

1 AMD = 0 FIM

1 Armenian Dram to Finnish Markka stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00240370.0024252
Low
0.00231160.0023116
Average
0.00235340.0023797
Volatility
0.43%0.42%

Currency Information

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

FIM - Finnish Markka

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Finnish Markka exchange rate is the FIM to USD rate. The currency code for Finnish Markkaa is FIM.

