Zimbabwean Dollar to CFP Franc Exchange Rate Chart
ZWD to XPF Chart
Zimbabwean Dollar to CFP Franc
1 ZWD = 0 XPF
Sep 6, 2025, 11:55 UTC - Sep 6, 2025, 11:55 UTC
ZWD/XPF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0
ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWD. The currency symbol is Z$.More Zimbabwean Dollar info
XPF - CFP Franc
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFP Franc exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for CFP Francs is XPF. The currency symbol is ₣.More CFP Franc info
