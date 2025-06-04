Stellar Lumen to Mozambican Metical Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

XLM to MZM Chart

Stellar Lumen to Mozambican Metical

1 XLM = 0 MZM

Sep 6, 2025, 01:20 UTC - Sep 6, 2025, 01:20 UTC
XLM/MZM close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

xlm

XLM - Stellar Lumen

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Stellar Lumen exchange rate is the XLM to USD rate. The currency code for Stellar Lumens is XLM.

More Stellar Lumen info

MZM - Mozambican Metical

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZM to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambican Meticais is MZM.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17158
GBP / EUR1.15266
USD / JPY147.402
GBP / USD1.35043
USD / CHF0.798191
USD / CAD1.38351
EUR / JPY172.694
AUD / USD0.656098

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

