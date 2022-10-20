Login
Venezuelan Bolívar to Guatemalan Quetzal Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

VES to GTQ Chart

Venezuelan Bolívar to Guatemalan Quetzal

1 VES = 0 GTQ

Apr 7, 2025, 07:41 UTC - Apr 7, 2025, 07:41 UTC
VES/GTQ close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

ves

VES - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.

gtq

GTQ - Guatemalan Quetzal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guatemalan Quetzal exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemalan Quetzales is GTQ. The currency symbol is Q.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.10244
GBP / EUR1.17023
USD / JPY145.507
GBP / USD1.29011
USD / CHF0.846120
USD / CAD1.42366
EUR / JPY160.413
AUD / USD0.600592

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

