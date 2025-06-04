Tuvaluan Dollar to Guinean Franc Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
TVD to GNF Chart

Tuvaluan Dollar to Guinean Franc

1 TVD = 0 GNF

Sep 5, 2025, 11:34 UTC - Sep 5, 2025, 11:34 UTC
TVD/GNF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

tvd

TVD - Tuvaluan Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tuvaluan Dollar exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvaluan Dollars is TVD. The currency symbol is $.

gnf

GNF - Guinean Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guinean Franc exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinean Francs is GNF. The currency symbol is FG.

