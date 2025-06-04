Romanian Leu to Costa Rican Colon Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ROL to CRC Chart

Romanian Leu to Costa Rican Colon

1 ROL = 0 CRC

Jul 7, 2025, 02:02 UTC - Jul 7, 2025, 02:02 UTC
ROL/CRC close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

ROL - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the ROL to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is ROL.

crc

CRC - Costa Rican Colon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Costa Rican Colon exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rican Colones is CRC. The currency symbol is ₡.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17730
GBP / EUR1.15808
USD / JPY144.533
GBP / USD1.36341
USD / CHF0.794008
USD / CAD1.36146
EUR / JPY170.159
AUD / USD0.652911

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

