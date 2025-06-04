Romanian Leu to Bitcoin Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
Buy crypto on Kraken

ROL to BTC Chart

Romanian Leu to Bitcoin

1 ROL = 0 BTC

Jul 7, 2025, 02:00 UTC - Jul 7, 2025, 02:00 UTC
ROL/BTC close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

ROL - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the ROL to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is ROL.

btc

BTC - Bitcoin

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin exchange rate is the BTC to USD rate. There is no official ISO code for Bitcoins, although BTC is commonly used. The currency symbol is ₿.

More Bitcoin info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17718
GBP / EUR1.15815
USD / JPY144.544
GBP / USD1.36334
USD / CHF0.794118
USD / CAD1.36149
EUR / JPY170.154
AUD / USD0.652793

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings