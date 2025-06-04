New Zealand Dollar to Nicaraguan Cordoba Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

NZD to NIO Chart

New Zealand Dollar to Nicaraguan Cordoba

1 NZD = 0 NIO

Sep 3, 2025, 20:00 UTC - Sep 3, 2025, 20:00 UTC
NZD/NIO close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

nzd

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular New Zealand Dollar exchange rate is the NZD to USD rate. The currency code for New Zealand Dollars is NZD. The currency symbol is $.

nio

NIO - Nicaraguan Cordoba

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nicaraguan Cordoba exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaraguan Cordobas is NIO. The currency symbol is C$.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16591
GBP / EUR1.15271
USD / JPY148.125
GBP / USD1.34395
USD / CHF0.804280
USD / CAD1.37975
EUR / JPY172.700
AUD / USD0.654113

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

