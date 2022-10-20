Login
Register

Mauritian Rupee to Zimbabwean Dollar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

MUR to ZWG Chart

Mauritian Rupee to Zimbabwean Dollar

1 MUR = 0 ZWG

Apr 5, 2025, 21:09 UTC - Apr 5, 2025, 21:09 UTC
MUR/ZWG close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

mur

MUR - Mauritian Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritian Rupees is MUR. The currency symbol is ₨.

More Mauritian Rupee info
zwg

ZWG - Zimbabwean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWG to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWG.

More Zimbabwean Dollar info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09588
GBP / EUR1.18255
USD / JPY146.957
GBP / USD1.29593
USD / CHF0.861051
USD / CAD1.42237
EUR / JPY161.047
AUD / USD0.604188

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings