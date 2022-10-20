Login
Malagasy Franc to Indian Rupee Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
MGF to INR Chart

Malagasy Franc to Indian Rupee

1 MGF = 0 INR

Mar 10, 2025, 03:20 UTC - Mar 10, 2025, 03:20 UTC
MGF/INR close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

inr

INR - Indian Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indian Rupee exchange rate is the INR to USD rate. The currency code for Indian Rupees is INR. The currency symbol is ₹.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08365
GBP / EUR1.19173
USD / JPY147.564
GBP / USD1.29142
USD / CHF0.878738
USD / CAD1.43657
EUR / JPY159.908
AUD / USD0.630527

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

