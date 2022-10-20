Libyan Dinar to Kuwaiti Dinar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
LYD to KWD Chart

Libyan Dinar to Kuwaiti Dinar

1 LYD = 0 KWD

Oct 12, 2024, 01:38 UTC - Oct 12, 2024, 01:38 UTC
LYD/KWD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

lyd

LYD - Libyan Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libyan Dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libyan Dinars is LYD. The currency symbol is LD.

kwd

KWD - Kuwaiti Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kuwaiti Dinar exchange rate is the KWD to USD rate. The currency code for Kuwaiti Dinars is KWD. The currency symbol is KD.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09494
GBP / EUR1.19336
USD / JPY149.142
GBP / USD1.30666
USD / CHF0.857315
USD / CAD1.37639
EUR / JPY163.301
AUD / USD0.675192

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

