Lebanese Pound to Swazi Lilangeni Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConverterenVerzendenGrafiekenMeldingen
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

LBP to SZL Chart

Lebanese Pound to Swazi Lilangeni

1 LBP = 0 SZL

Sep 23, 2025, 04:06 UTC - Sep 23, 2025, 04:06 UTC
LBP/SZL close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

lbp

LBP - Lebanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lebanese Pound exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanese Pounds is LBP. The currency symbol is £.

More Lebanese Pound info
szl

SZL - Swazi Lilangeni

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swazi Lilangeni exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for Swazi Emalangeni is SZL. The currency symbol is E.

More Swazi Lilangeni info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.18050
GBP / EUR1.14477
USD / JPY147.778
GBP / USD1.35140
USD / CHF0.791932
USD / CAD1.38263
EUR / JPY174.452
AUD / USD0.658781

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide