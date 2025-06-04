Irish Pound to Hungarian Forint Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
IEP to HUF Chart

Irish Pound to Hungarian Forint

1 IEP = 0 HUF

Sep 1, 2025, 20:02 UTC - Sep 1, 2025, 20:02 UTC
IEP/HUF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

IEP - Irish Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Irish Pound exchange rate is the IEP to USD rate. The currency code for Irish Pounds is IEP.

huf

HUF - Hungarian Forint

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hungarian Forint exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungarian Forints is HUF. The currency symbol is Ft.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17127
GBP / EUR1.15671
USD / JPY147.184
GBP / USD1.35482
USD / CHF0.800317
USD / CAD1.37504
EUR / JPY172.392
AUD / USD0.655518

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

