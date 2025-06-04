Ghanaian Cedi to Swazi Lilangeni Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

GHS to SZL Chart

Ghanaian Cedi to Swazi Lilangeni

1 GHS = 0 SZL

Sep 1, 2025, 02:53 UTC - Sep 1, 2025, 02:53 UTC
GHS/SZL close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

ghs

GHS - Ghanaian Cedi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHS. The currency symbol is GH₵.

szl

SZL - Swazi Lilangeni

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swazi Lilangeni exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for Swazi Emalangeni is SZL. The currency symbol is E.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17081
GBP / EUR1.15488
USD / JPY147.032
GBP / USD1.35215
USD / CHF0.799799
USD / CAD1.37363
EUR / JPY172.147
AUD / USD0.654665

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

