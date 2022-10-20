Login
Register

Ethereum to Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
Buy crypto on Kraken

ETH to PKR Chart

Ethereum to Pakistani Rupee

1 ETH = 0 PKR

Apr 5, 2025, 13:58 UTC - Apr 5, 2025, 13:58 UTC
ETH/PKR close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

eth

ETH - Ethereum

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethereum exchange rate is the ETH to USD rate. The currency code for Ethereum is ETH. The currency symbol is Ξ.

More Ethereum info
pkr

PKR - Pakistani Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pakistani Rupee exchange rate is the PKR to USD rate. The currency code for Pakistani Rupees is PKR. The currency symbol is ₨.

More Pakistani Rupee info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09590
GBP / EUR1.17714
USD / JPY146.948
GBP / USD1.29003
USD / CHF0.860952
USD / CAD1.42229
EUR / JPY161.041
AUD / USD0.604234

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings