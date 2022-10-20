Dominican Peso to Syrian Pound Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

DOP to SYP Chart

Dominican Peso to Syrian Pound

1 DOP = 0 SYP

Oct 20, 2024, 04:15 UTC - Oct 20, 2024, 04:15 UTC
DOP/SYP close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

dop

DOP - Dominican Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dominican Peso exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Dominican Pesos is DOP. The currency symbol is RD$.

More Dominican Peso info
syp

SYP - Syrian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Syrian Pound exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syrian Pounds is SYP. The currency symbol is £.

More Syrian Pound info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08690
GBP / EUR1.20025
USD / JPY149.528
GBP / USD1.30455
USD / CHF0.864919
USD / CAD1.38029
EUR / JPY162.521
AUD / USD0.670752

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings