German Deutsche Mark to Honduran Lempira Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

DEM to HNL Chart

German Deutsche Mark to Honduran Lempira

1 DEM = 0 HNL

Oct 21, 2024, 20:00 UTC - Oct 21, 2024, 20:00 UTC
DEM/HNL close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

dem

DEM - German Deutsche Mark

Our currency rankings show that the most popular German Deutsche Mark exchange rate is the DEM to USD rate. The currency code for German Deutsche Marks is DEM.

hnl

HNL - Honduran Lempira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Honduran Lempira exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduran Lempiras is HNL. The currency symbol is L.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08150
GBP / EUR1.20052
USD / JPY150.762
GBP / USD1.29836
USD / CHF0.866080
USD / CAD1.38351
EUR / JPY163.050
AUD / USD0.665824

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

