Congolese Franc to Belarusian Ruble Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
CDF to BYN Chart

Congolese Franc to Belarusian Ruble

1 CDF = 0 BYN

Aug 31, 2025, 06:29 UTC - Aug 31, 2025, 06:29 UTC
CDF/BYN close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

cdf

CDF - Congolese Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Congolese Franc exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congolese Francs is CDF. The currency symbol is FC.

byn

BYN - Belarusian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYN. The currency symbol is Br.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16838
GBP / EUR1.15595
USD / JPY147.035
GBP / USD1.35059
USD / CHF0.800636
USD / CAD1.37449
EUR / JPY171.793
AUD / USD0.653860

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

