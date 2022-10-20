Bahraini Dinar to Czech Koruna Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

BHD to CZK Chart

Bahraini Dinar to Czech Koruna

1 BHD = 0 CZK

Jul 5, 2024, 17:36 UTC - Jul 5, 2024, 17:36 UTC
BHD/CZK close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

bhd

BHD - Bahraini Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahraini Dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahraini Dinars is BHD. The currency symbol is .د.ب.

czk

CZK - Czech Koruna

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Czech Koruna exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Koruny is CZK. The currency symbol is Kč.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08267
GBP / EUR1.18228
USD / JPY160.883
GBP / USD1.28001
USD / CHF0.897173
USD / CAD1.36414
EUR / JPY174.182
AUD / USD0.674162

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

