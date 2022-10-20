Belgian Franc to Portuguese Escudo Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

BEF to PTE Chart

Belgian Franc to Portuguese Escudo

1 BEF = 0 PTE

Oct 21, 2024, 12:05 UTC - Oct 21, 2024, 12:05 UTC
BEF/PTE close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

bef

BEF - Belgian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belgian Franc exchange rate is the BEF to USD rate. The currency code for Belgian Francs is BEF.

pte

PTE - Portuguese Escudo

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Portuguese Escudo exchange rate is the PTE to USD rate. The currency code for Portuguese Escudos is PTE.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08530
GBP / EUR1.20014
USD / JPY149.900
GBP / USD1.30252
USD / CHF0.864125
USD / CAD1.38185
EUR / JPY162.687
AUD / USD0.668637

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings