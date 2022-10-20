Login
Azerbaijani Manat to Kazakhstani Tenge Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

AZM to KZT Chart

Azerbaijani Manat to Kazakhstani Tenge

1 AZM = 0 KZT

Feb 26, 2025, 17:21 UTC - Feb 26, 2025, 17:21 UTC
AZM/KZT close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

azm

AZM - Azerbaijani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijani Manat exchange rate is the AZM to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijani Manats is AZM.

kzt

KZT - Kazakhstani Tenge

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kazakhstani Tenge exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstani Tenge is KZT. The currency symbol is ₸.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.05133
GBP / EUR1.20771
USD / JPY149.188
GBP / USD1.26970
USD / CHF0.893324
USD / CAD1.43549
EUR / JPY156.846
AUD / USD0.632206

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

