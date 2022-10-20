Login
Armenian Dram to Serbian Dinar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

Convert
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

AMD to RSD Chart

Armenian Dram to Serbian Dinar

1 AMD = 0 RSD

Mar 9, 2025, 07:38 UTC - Mar 9, 2025, 07:38 UTC
AMD/RSD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.


rsd

RSD - Serbian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Serbian Dinar exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbian Dinars is RSD. The currency symbol is Дин..



Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08360
GBP / EUR1.19191
USD / JPY148.045
GBP / USD1.29155
USD / CHF0.880204
USD / CAD1.43782
EUR / JPY160.421
AUD / USD0.630457

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

