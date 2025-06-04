Cardano to Belgian Franc Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConverterenVerzendenGrafiekenMeldingen
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
Buy crypto on Kraken

ADA to BEF Chart

Cardano to Belgian Franc

1 ADA = 0 BEF

Aug 30, 2025, 09:54 UTC - Aug 30, 2025, 09:54 UTC
ADA/BEF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

ada

ADA - Cardano

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cardano exchange rate is the ADA to USD rate. The currency code for Cardano is ADA.

More Cardano info

BEF - Belgian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belgian Franc exchange rate is the BEF to USD rate. The currency code for Belgian Francs is BEF.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16843
GBP / EUR1.15546
USD / JPY147.012
GBP / USD1.35007
USD / CHF0.800301
USD / CAD1.37555
EUR / JPY171.773
AUD / USD0.654046

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide