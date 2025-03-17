PNC Bank, founded in 1852 as Pittsburgh Trust and Savings Company, is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. As one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, it operates approximately 2,300 branches and 60,000 ATMs through the PNC and Allpoint networks, serving millions of customers. With a strong regional presence and national reach, PNC offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including personal and commercial banking, credit cards, loans, wealth management, and corporate and institutional banking solutions.