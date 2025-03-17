HSBC, founded in 1865 as The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. As one of the world’s largest financial institutions, HSBC operates in over 60 countries and territories, serving millions of customers across personal, commercial, and corporate banking. With a strong global presence, HSBC provides a comprehensive range of financial services, including retail and private banking, wealth management, investment banking, and trade finance, supporting individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide.