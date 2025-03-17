, established in 1799 as The Manhattan Company, is headquartered in New York City. As the consumer and commercial banking subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co., it operates over 4,700 branches and 15,000 ATMs across the United States, serving millions of customers. JPMorgan Chase has a presence in more than 100 countries, offering a comprehensive range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, loans, and investment services.