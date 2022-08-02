From cross-border payments and collections to managing FX risk, we’re here to help you navigate the complexities of doing business globally. Our mission is to give you more time and freedom to focus on what really matters—growing your business.
Same-currency payments now available!
Customers in Canada, Europe, the UK, and the USA can make international same currency payments.
Discover why tens of thousands of businesses worldwide trust us to take the stress and effort out of their global payment needs. Send all your business money transfers from one easy-to-use online platform.
Today’s volatile markets can expose your business to high risk. Our dealers have decades of experience navigating businesses through complex market movements with sophisticated risk management products.
Met eenvoudige, directe integraties in Dynamics 365 en Sage Intacct staan al uw wereldwijde betalingen op één plek, met directe winst-/verliesanalyse en robuuste rapportages.
Xe’s currency data API provides real-time, accurate and reliable currency exchange information for 170+ global currencies. Integrate data sourced from over 100 highly reputable financial data providers and central banks.
With nearly 30 years of currency expertise, transparent rates and an efficient online platform, we make it easy to manage and send international money transfers.
We're the currency authority
There’s a reason 275+ million people visit Xe online every year. We offer accurate rates and convenient business solutions with decades of experience.
Safety and security
As part of the Euronet family, our customers trust us to securely process over $115 billion of international business annually. Your security is our business.
Competitive rates
Our team tracks the market for you 24/7. Leverage our exchange rate calculator and get updates when your target rates are reached.
Geen verborgen kosten
Wij zien het als onze taak om uw bottom line te beschermen. Neem weloverwogen beslissingen voor uw bedrijf zonder een vast minimum voor overboekingen en met de superlage fees van Xe.
Ondernemers
We weten dat u het druk heeft met het runnen van uw bedrijf. Daarom maken we geld sturen eenvoudig met Xe. Een snelle en eenvoudige manier om zakelijke betalingen te doen tegen transparante, concurrerende tarieven.
Groeiende bedrijven
Als klein tot middelgroot bedrijf heeft u een betrouwbare manier nodig om buitenlandse leveranciers en werknemers te betalen. Wij staan voor u klaar met FX-risicobeheer voor meer dan 130 valuta's in ruim 220 landen.
Ondernemingen
Ons ervaren team is er om u te helpen uw cashflow in het buitenland te beheren. We werken met u samen om oplossingen op maat te bieden voor al uw behoeften rond het werken met wisselkoersen. Zoals onder andere het plannen van toekomstige overschrijvingen tegen vaste tarieven.
With over 25 years of experience, Xe provides simple, fast and secure international money transfers. Find out what our customers love most about using Xe to send money abroad!
Ready to transform your global business payments? Speak with a currency expert today for tailored advice, or fill out the form on the right to get started. We're fluent in currencies, so you don't have to be.
XE Money Transfer is a service provided by HiFX Canada Inc. dba Xe, a money services business (MSB) registered with The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), the Canadian financial intelligence unit having regulatory oversight over Xe. Our FINTRAC registration number is M16372531. HiFX Canada Inc. dba Xe is a federally registered incorporated entity, corporation number 950254-8, with our registered office at 56 Temperance Street, Level 8, Toronto, ON M5H 3V5.