What Information Is Needed for a Wire Transfer

Knowing exactly what information you need for a wire transfer is crucial for smooth, stress-free payments. Whether you're paying overseas suppliers, sending money to family abroad, or making a down payment on an international property, incorrect or missing details can lead to frustrating delays and unexpected fees.
In this guide, we'll walk you through the specific information required for both domestic and international wire transfers. We’ll also touch on how choosing the right transfer service can make a significant difference when moving your money around the world.
The information required for your wire transfer depends on whether you're sending money domestically or internationally.
For sending money within your country, gather these details:
Recipient's full name exactly as registered with their bank
Bank name and address
Routing number (in the U.S.) or local bank code equivalent
Recipient's bank account number
International transfers require more detailed information:
Recipient's full name and physical address
Bank name and complete bank address
Recipient's International Bank Account Number (IBAN) for many countries, especially in Europe
SWIFT/BIC (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication/Bank Identifier Code) for the recipient's bank
Amount and currency being sent
Reason or reference for the payment (if applicable)
Always double-check each detail before confirming your transfer. A single incorrect digit can cause significant delays or even result in failed transfers.
When sending money internationally, traditional banks are often the first option people consider—but they're rarely the most cost-effective. Before initiating your next wire transfer, take a moment to compare how Xe stacks up against typical bank services:
Feature
Xe
Typical bank transfers
Exchange rates
Highly competitive, bank-beating rates
Typically highly marked-up exchange rates
Transfer fees
Transparent and low
Often higher and less transparent
Transfer speed
Often same-day
Usually takes 1–5 business days
Transparency
Clearly stated fees and rates
Hidden margins and unclear fees
Ease of use
Simple, intuitive online platform
Complex, less user-friendly process
With Xe, you get more value for your money, faster delivery times, and a straightforward experience from start to finish. Our specialized focus on international transfers means we've optimized every step of the process to ensure your recipient gets more of the money you send.
Providing incorrect wire transfer details can lead to several problems:
Delayed payments: Your transaction may be held for verification, adding days to the transfer time
Additional fees: Banks often charge investigation fees to trace or recall incorrect transfers
Failed transfers: Your money might be returned to your account, minus any processing fees
Lost funds: In some cases, incorrect account details can lead to misdirected transfers that are difficult to recover
If you realize you've made a mistake, immediately contact your bank or transfer provider. While they'll try to help, there's no guarantee the funds can be recovered quickly or without additional costs.
Follow these guidelines to ensure your wire transfers go through without a hitch:
Verify all details directly with the recipient: Never rely on remembered information
Use the exact registered bank account name: Many banks verify that the account name matches exactly
Understand country-specific requirements: Some destinations require additional codes or formats
Keep a record of your transfer: Save confirmation numbers and receipts until the transfer is complete
Choose the right transfer method: Traditional wire transfers aren't always the most efficient option
Sending money with traditional banks often involves complex forms and hidden costs. Xe simplifies this process with:
Fewer required details: Our streamlined system only asks for essential information
Competitive exchange rates: Get more value compared to typical bank exchange rates
Fast delivery: Many transfers complete within 24 hours rather than the 3-5 days often needed for bank wires
User-friendly platform: Our online and mobile platforms guide you through each step
Transparent pricing: Know exactly what you're paying and what your recipient will get
Still have questions about wire transfers? Here are some common questions
An IBAN identifies a specific account for transfers within countries primarily in Europe and the Middle East. SWIFT codes identify the specific bank globally to route international transfers. To understand when each is required, read more about IBAN vs SWIFT codes.
Generally, yes. SWIFT codes are essential for international transfers. However, some countries (especially within Europe) primarily use IBAN numbers for identification.
Domestic wire transfers typically process within one business day. International transfers usually take between 1-5 business days, depending on the service provider, destination, and intermediary banks involved.
Once initiated, wire transfers are challenging to cancel or amend, especially internationally. Contact your transfer provider immediately if you discover a mistake. Keep in mind that fees may apply, and cancellation isn't always possible once the transfer is in process.
Many banks charge fees to receive international wire transfers. These fees can either be deducted from the amount received or sent.
Getting your wire transfer details right the first time is vital for a hassle-free experience. Xe simplifies the wire transfer process by offering competitive exchange rates, transparent fees, and quick transfers, ensuring more of your money arrives exactly where it should.
**The information from these sources were taken on May 20, 2025.
The content within this blog post is not intended for use as financial advice. This content is for informational purposes only. Different currency exchange amounts, currency types, dates, times, and other individual factors will result affect the delivery times of transactions, rates and comparative savings.
