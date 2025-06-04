



Key takeaways

An IBAN is a special international bank account number that works like the full address for a bank account, helping money get to the right place safely.¹

IBANs follow a standard format: country letters, check digits, then your bank and account details in one string of up to 34 characters.¹ ³ ⁴

You don’t have to calculate or guess your IBAN—your bank or money transfer provider (like Xe) will show it to you. Having the right IBAN helps your transfer arrive smoothly, with fewer delays or rejections.² ⁴



What is an IBAN?

IBAN stands for International Bank Account Number.¹

It’s a globally recognised way of writing bank account details so banks around the world can read them in the same format and send money to the right place.

If your normal account number is like your house number, your IBAN is your full postal address:

Country

City or region

Street

House number

All in one line.

The IBAN format is based on an international standard (called ISO 13616) and managed by SWIFT, the same organisation behind SWIFT/BIC codes.² ³ It’s there to make international payments clearer, more consistent, and less error-prone.





1. Where IBANs are used (and where they’re not)

IBANs originally came from Europe and are now used by many countries in Europe, the Middle East, and some other regions.¹ ⁵

If you’re sending money to places like Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, or the UK, you’ll usually see an IBAN field. Many countries in the Middle East, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, also use IBANs.

In countries like the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and many parts of Asia and Latin America, IBANs aren’t used. Instead, you’ll be asked for things like an account number, routing number, sort code, or branch number.

A quick way to think about it:

If you’re sending money to most of Europe or the UK → expect to use an IBAN .

If you’re sending money to the US, Canada, or Australia → expect to use local account + bank details, not an IBAN.

When you use Xe, you don’t need to remember any of this. You just choose the destination country, and the form will update automatically to show whether you need an IBAN, a routing number, or something else.





2. What an IBAN actually looks like

Every IBAN follows the same basic structure, even though the length varies by country.¹ ³ ⁴

An IBAN has three parts:

Country code – 2 letters (e.g., DE = Germany, FR = France, GB = United Kingdom).

Check digits – 2 numbers used to catch common typing errors.

Local account details – the rest of the characters, which represent your bank, branch, and account number.

A simple example used in many guides is a German IBAN:¹

DE89 3704 0044 0532 0130 00

Here’s what’s going on:

DE – Germany

89 – check digits

3704 0044 0532 0130 00 – local account details

Some things to keep in mind:

IBANs can be up to 34 characters long, depending on the country.¹ ³ ⁴

They can contain both letters and numbers .

On paper or screens, they’re often written with spaces every four characters to make them easier to read. When you type them into a form, you usually don’t need the spaces.¹

If it feels long and slightly intimidating, that’s normal. It’s meant to be detailed—that’s how it avoids confusion.









3. How to find your IBAN safely

You never need to “calculate” your IBAN yourself. Your bank does that for you.

Here are the easiest ways to find it:

In online or mobile banking, look for:

“Account details”

“International details”

“IBAN & BIC”

On statements and letters, it’s often printed near your account number. If you’ve opened an account in an IBAN country, your welcome pack or account letter may also list your IBAN.

If you’re not sure, you can always:

Contact your bank’s customer support

Visit a branch and ask them to confirm your IBAN

When you’re sending money to someone else, ask them to copy and paste their IBAN directly from their bank app or statement. That’s usually safer than typing it out from memory or reading it over the phone.

Be careful with random “IBAN generator” websites. For accuracy and security, your bank is always the best source.² ³





4. IBAN vs SWIFT/BIC vs routing number vs sort code

International transfers often involve a few different codes. Here’s how they fit together in plain language.

IBAN

This identifies the specific account in a particular country. It’s used mainly in countries that have adopted the IBAN system (most of Europe, some Middle Eastern and other countries).¹ ⁵

SWIFT/BIC code

This identifies the bank itself, not the individual account.² Think of it like the bank’s global username. You often need a SWIFT/BIC code alongside an IBAN or local account number for international transfers.

Routing number / sort code / branch number

These are local bank codes used in countries that don’t use IBAN.

In the US , you’ll usually see a routing number .

In the UK , you’ll see a sort code for domestic payments.

In Canada and others, you might see a branch or transit number.

One more time with the address analogy:

IBAN = full address of the apartment (your account)

SWIFT/BIC = address of the building (your bank)

Routing/sort/branch code = the street and area within the country

Different countries use different combinations of these, which is why it’s helpful when a provider like Xe tells you exactly which detail is needed for each destination.











5. What happens if an IBAN is wrong?

IBANs are designed to catch mistakes before money is sent. The check digits are calculated from the rest of the number, so if you mistype a character, many systems will spot it immediately.¹ ³

If something doesn’t add up, a few things can happen:

The payment might be rejected right away , and you’ll be asked to check the IBAN.

The payment might be delayed while banks investigate.

In rare cases, if the IBAN is technically valid but belongs to the wrong account (for example, numbers were swapped but still form a real IBAN), the money could be sent to the wrong person. You’d then need to request a recall, which can take time and may not always succeed.

To lower the risk:

Use copy and paste where you can.

Compare the IBAN with what the recipient sees in their own banking app.

Pause if anything looks odd (wrong country code, wrong length, or strange characters) and double-check before you send.

Providers like Xe use automated checks based on official IBAN formats for each country, which helps spot common errors before the payment leaves your account.² ³ ⁵





6. Common IBAN myths (and what’s actually true)

“IBANs are only for businesses.”

Not true. If you have a bank account in an IBAN country, you almost certainly have an IBAN—whether you’re a business or an individual.¹

“My IBAN replaces my normal account number.”

Your IBAN includes your normal account number, plus extra information like your country and bank.¹ ⁴ It’s not a replacement—it’s the more complete version used for international payments.

“IBANs are secret and unsafe to share.”

You should only share your IBAN with people or companies you trust, but on its own it’s mostly used so others can send you money, not drain your account. It’s sensitive, but not like a password or PIN.

“Every country has IBANs now.”

Not yet. Many countries have adopted IBANs, but others still rely on different systems, such as routing numbers.¹ ⁵ That’s why international transfer forms look different depending on where you’re sending money.

“I can just guess my IBAN from my account number.”

Please don’t. IBAN formats vary by country, and the check digits involve a specific calculation.¹ ³ Always get it directly from your bank or your banking app.





FAQ

Do I always need an IBAN to send money with Xe?

No. It depends on the country you’re sending money to. If that country uses IBANs, Xe will ask you for the IBAN. If not, we’ll ask for whatever local details are used there—like account number and routing number.

Is my IBAN the same for every currency?

Your IBAN is tied to one specific account. If you have several accounts in different currencies, each account may have its own IBAN.

Are IBANs the same length everywhere?

No. Every IBAN follows the same structure (country code, check digits, then the rest) but the total length changes by country, up to 34 characters.¹ ³ ⁴

Can I use my IBAN for domestic transfers too?

In many IBAN countries, yes. People often use the IBAN for both domestic and cross-border transfers. In some places, local formats are still common within the same country, but your IBAN will always work for international payments.¹ ⁵

What if my recipient doesn’t know their IBAN?

Ask them to check their online banking, a recent statement, or contact their bank. Waiting for the correct IBAN is almost always faster than fixing a misdirected or rejected payment later.





How Xe helps

Whether you’re sending money to an IBAN country or somewhere that uses different bank details, Xe is built to make things simple and clear.

Send money internationally in just a few steps

Choose the country, enter the amount, and Xe will show you exactly what information you need—IBAN, account number, SWIFT code, or routing number—so you’re never guessing.

Use same-currency transfers when you don’t need FX

If you’re sending EUR to a EUR IBAN or GBP to a GBP IBAN, Xe can help you make same-currency transfers, so you’re not converting when you don’t have to.

Hold and pay from multi-currency accounts

If you regularly send money to IBANs in Europe or the UK, you can hold balances in those currencies and pay directly from a multi-currency account, which makes reconciling payments against invoices much easier.

Turn regular IBAN payments into scheduled transfers

For repeat payments like rent, tuition, or family support, you can set up scheduled payments so money goes to the same IBAN automatically on the dates you choose.









